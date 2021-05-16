Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.63.

CVLT opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

