Comparing Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Berry alerts:

91.5% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.6% of Continental Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berry and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -35.49% 8.20% 4.51% Continental Resources -10.54% -2.05% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berry and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 3 0 2.33 Continental Resources 2 14 5 0 2.14

Berry currently has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $24.35, indicating a potential downside of 22.65%. Given Berry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Dividends

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Berry pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Berry has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $559.41 million 0.90 $43.54 million $1.35 4.63 Continental Resources $4.63 billion 2.50 $775.64 million $2.25 13.99

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2020, its proved reserves were 1,104 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with proved developed reserves of 627 MMBoe. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.