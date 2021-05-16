Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Compass Group to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $712.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

