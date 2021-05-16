Compass Group’s (CPG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,288.53 ($16.83).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £27.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,550.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,439.04.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.