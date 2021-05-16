Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COMP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

COMP opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Compass has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

