Conifex Timber’s (CFF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.43 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.88 million and a PE ratio of -17.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

