ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.57.

COP opened at $56.52 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

