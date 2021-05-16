Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNST opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $151,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,217.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,270 shares of company stock worth $756,093. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 417,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

