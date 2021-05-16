Contrasting Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mercantile Bank pays out 45.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 23.02% 9.67% 1.02% Orrstown Financial Services 16.46% 10.19% 0.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mercantile Bank and Orrstown Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 Orrstown Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.34%. Orrstown Financial Services has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 46.89%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Orrstown Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orrstown Financial Services has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Orrstown Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $185.29 million 2.88 $49.46 million $2.57 12.83 Orrstown Financial Services $121.54 million 2.36 $16.92 million $1.84 13.82

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orrstown Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Orrstown Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial, residential mortgage, and instalment loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied, and multi-family and residential rental property real estate loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as owns 27 automated teller machines and 13 video banking machines. The company operates 44 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans. In addition, the company provides renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary services under the Orrstown Financial Advisors name; and offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker/dealer arrangement. Further, it offers investment advisory, insurance, and brokerage services. The company operates through offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York counties, Pennsylvania; and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

