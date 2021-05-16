Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,008 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after buying an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

