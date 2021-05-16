CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

Shares of COR opened at $117.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.50. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.