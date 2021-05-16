Cormark Comments on Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.