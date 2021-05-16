Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock worth $3,066,001,063. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

