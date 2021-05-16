Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.97. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 310,278 shares.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.20%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

