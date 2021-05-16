COVA Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $128,802.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

