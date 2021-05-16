Cowa LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE opened at $55.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

