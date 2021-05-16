Cowa LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.