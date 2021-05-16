Cowa LLC Purchases New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.50. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.