Cowa LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Cowa LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3,091.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 102,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 87,479 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

