Cowen AND Company LLC Grows Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 520.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $14.62 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,105.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

