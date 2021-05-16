Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,327,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

