Cowen AND Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cowen AND Company LLC decreased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,984 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.46.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

