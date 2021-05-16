Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Shares of CIK opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

