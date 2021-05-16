Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.
Shares of CIK opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.64.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.