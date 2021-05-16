Credit Suisse Group Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $27.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $26.24 on Thursday. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 312,741 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,769,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.