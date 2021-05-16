Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$56.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.02.

NPI opened at C$38.36 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$29.51 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.86. The company has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 31.86.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 99.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

