Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Holdings Lowered by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of CEQP opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.