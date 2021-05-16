Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRCT. Barclays lifted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $24.54 on Friday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $346,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $1,062,000.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

