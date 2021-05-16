Critical Contrast: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) versus Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $5.58 billion 1.07 $278.00 million $16.39 7.36 Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.64 -$3.77 million $0.12 226.58

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Alliance Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 6.82% 36.63% 1.99% Liquidity Services -1.83% 2.17% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alliance Data Systems and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 5 8 0 2.50 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $92.21, indicating a potential downside of 23.54%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 39.32%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats Liquidity Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The Card Services segment provides receivable financing services comprising underwriting and risk management, as well as receivables funding services, including comenity card, private label and co-brand credit card programs, and installment lending; processing services, such as new account processing, bill processing, remittance processing, and customer care; marketing services; and digital offerings, including Bread digital payments platform and enhanced digital suite. It serves clients across various end-markets, including financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, home furnishing and hardware, beauty and jewelry, hospitality and travel, and telecommunications. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

