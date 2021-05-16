Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRON. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,632,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

