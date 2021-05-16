Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $13.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.