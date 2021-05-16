Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $628,995.45

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Crypton has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $628,995.45 and approximately $359.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00489508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00087531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 3,784,923 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

