CryptoTask Price Tops $0.83 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $1.16 million and $292,982.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00092758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.70 or 0.00536312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $567.61 or 0.01176701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.37 or 0.01219747 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,609 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.