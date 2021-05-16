CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $101.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

