CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. 29,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,015. The company has a market cap of $310.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. On average, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

CTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,791. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

