Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives $30.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

CUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

CUE stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.