Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 197,211 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,139.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

