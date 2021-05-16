Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

About Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas and sous-vide sides, chicken and moist turkey, prepared sauces, and seafood products, as well as prepared vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

