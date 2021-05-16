Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,778 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

