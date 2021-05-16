Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

