Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $17.66 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $157.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $160.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

