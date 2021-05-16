Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $38.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $38,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

