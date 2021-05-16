Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $83.66 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $83,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.70 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average is $284.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

