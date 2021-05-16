CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.