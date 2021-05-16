CWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

