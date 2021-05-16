CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. ICL Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.