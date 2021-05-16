CWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

