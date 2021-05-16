CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

