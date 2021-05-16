D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 5,318 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

