D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

