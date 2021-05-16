D.B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $157.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

